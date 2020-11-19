UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

124 Teachers, Students Tested COVID-19 Positive; 38 Educational Institutions Sealed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

124 teachers, students tested COVID-19 positive; 38 educational institutions sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 17,000 tests of COVID-19 have been carried out in educational institutions since September 15 out of which 124 teachers and students were tested positive, said Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review Corona, polio and dengue situation at District Commissioner (DC) office, he said after second wave of pandemic the number of patients were increasing rapidly.

The Commissioner said 38 educational institutions have been sealed so far while Rawal Town and Pothohar Town were more sensitive areas regarding spread of corona virus.

He directed the concerned to strictly monitor the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) especially in marriage halls and restaurants.

The commissioner also expressed concern over the positive environmental sample of polio virus in the district and directed the health officials to devise strategy that every children under five years of age must be vaccinated during anti-polio drive being started from November 30.

Muhammad also directed to take strict action against those who refused to administer drops to their children.

He said the situation regarding dengue was more satisfactory as compared to previous years but a campaign for prevention of the disease should be continued and hotspots should be identified and monitored continuously.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Marriage September November From

Recent Stories

Expo Al Dhaid preparations in full swing to host 2 ..

6 minutes ago

KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to att ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

1 hour ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.