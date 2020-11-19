124 teachers, students tested COVID-19 positive; 38 educational institutions sealed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 17,000 tests of COVID-19 have been carried out in educational institutions since September 15 out of which 124 teachers and students were tested positive, said Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood here on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review Corona, polio and dengue situation at District Commissioner (DC) office, he said after second wave of pandemic the number of patients were increasing rapidly.

The Commissioner said 38 educational institutions have been sealed so far while Rawal Town and Pothohar Town were more sensitive areas regarding spread of corona virus.

He directed the concerned to strictly monitor the areas where smart lockdown has been imposed and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) especially in marriage halls and restaurants.

The commissioner also expressed concern over the positive environmental sample of polio virus in the district and directed the health officials to devise strategy that every children under five years of age must be vaccinated during anti-polio drive being started from November 30.

Muhammad also directed to take strict action against those who refused to administer drops to their children.

He said the situation regarding dengue was more satisfactory as compared to previous years but a campaign for prevention of the disease should be continued and hotspots should be identified and monitored continuously.