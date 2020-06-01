12,464 MW to be added to national grid by IPPs projects

As many as 12,464 MW will be added to the national grid system through 25 projects of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) which are in various stages of development. Sources told APP here that these projects were being facilitated by Private Power Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and would start coming into operation from 2020 to 2028

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 12,464 MW will be added to the national grid system through 25 projects of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) which are in various stages of development. Sources told APP here that these projects were being facilitated by Private Power Infrastructure board (PPIB) and would start coming into operation from 2020 to 2028.

Giving the breakup, they said 1263 MW RLNG project being set up near Trimmu Barrage Jhang would be ready by 2020. Similarly, five projects having accumulative capacity of 2047 MW would come into line by 2021.

The projects included two 330 each MW Thar Coal power plants, 660 MW Thar Coal power plant, 7.08 MW Riali-II hydropower and 720 Karot Hydropower. Moreover, four projects with total 2160 MW capacity would be ready by 2022 and these were included 330 MW Thar Coal, 1320 MW Thar coal, 870 MW Suki Kinari hydropower and 300 MW imported coal power plant.

Similarly, they said 1980 MW to be added to the system through IPPs in 2023, 2,124 MW in 2024, 1,172 MW in 2026 and 1,710 MW in 2028.

The projects included 700 MW Azad Pattan hydropower, 1,124 MW Kohala hydropower, 300 MW Ashkot hydropower, 640 MW Mahl hydropower, 450 MW Athmuqam hydropower, 82 MW Turtonas-Uzghor hydropower, 163 MW Grange Power Limited etcGrange Power Limited etc. It is pertinent to mention here that Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) was created in 1994 as a "One-Window Facilitator" on behalf of the Government of Pakistan (GoP) to promote private investments in power sector. In 2012 PPIB was made a statutory organization through Private Power and Infrastructure Board Act 2012 (Act VI of 2012).

The role of PPIB has been further expanded by the GoP by allowing it to facilitate public sector power and related infrastructure projects in IPP mode, for which PPIB's Act has been amended in November 2015. PPIB approves IPPs, issues LOIs & LOSs (including Tripartite LOSs), approves Feasibility Studies, executes Implementation Agreements (IAs) and provides GoP guarantees.

395