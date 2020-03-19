1,247 pilgrims likely to reach Multan quarantine by Thursday-Friday mid night

Exactly 1,247 pilgrims are likely reach country's biggest quarantine established at Labour Welfare Complex in industrial area by Thursday-Friday midnight PDMA District Disaster Management Coordinator, Shahbaz Bokhari told APP on Thursday that second batch of Zaireen (Pilgrims) boarding in 33 buses was expected to reach Bowata/Rakhni check posts, adjoining D G Khan from Taftan this evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Exactly 1,247 pilgrims are likely reach country's biggest quarantine established at Labour Welfare Complex in industrial area by Thursday-Friday midnight PDMA District Disaster Management Coordinator, Shahbaz Bokhari told APP on Thursday that second batch of Zaireen (Pilgrims) boarding in 33 buses was expected to reach Bowata/Rakhni check posts, adjoining D G Khan from Taftan this evening.

After swapping inter provincial buses, they will head to quarantine in Multan after having meal which would be provided to them by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), he said.

Pilgrims will be brought to the quarantine in foolproof security, Bokhari said adding that the authority had requested all coordinating departments including police, health and Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) to extend the assistance as per SOPs followed during shifting of first batch of Zaireen.

Two officers of PDMA will accompany the buses of pilgrims till they reach the quarantine, he concluded.