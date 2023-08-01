1,249 criminals arrested during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The police arrested 1,249 criminals, including 412 proclaimed offenders and 202 court absconders, from different parts of Faisalabad during the last month.

Police Spokesman Sub Inspector Junaid Ahmad said on Tuesday that police arrested 303 weapons holders and recovered 277 pistols, 11 rifles, 10 guns, five repeaters, two Kalashnikovs, two revolvers and 710 rounds.

Similarly, the police also arrested 252 drug traffickers and seized 101.912-kg hashish,and 3,985 liters of liquor.