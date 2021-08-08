UrduPoint.com

124,957 Punjab Cops Vaccinated Against Virus So Far

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

124,957 Punjab cops vaccinated against virus so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The total number of police vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the Punjab province stands at 124,957 so far, while the process for vaccination of the remaining force is under way at a fast pace.

This was disclosed in a report, submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) office here.

The report said that 22,746 police officers in the age group of 50-60 have been vaccinated till date, while 32,495 police officers between the ages of 40 and 50 have also been vaccinated.

According to the report, the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years is going on currently, while 69,716 officers in the age group of 30 to 40 years have also been vaccinated.

The IGP Punjab has stressed that all officers and personnel should ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on duty.

Related Topics

Police Punjab National University All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

3 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

3 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

4 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.