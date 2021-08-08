124,957 Punjab cops vaccinated against virus so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :The total number of police vaccinated against novel coronavirus in the Punjab province stands at 124,957 so far, while the process for vaccination of the remaining force is under way at a fast pace.

This was disclosed in a report, submitted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) office here.

The report said that 22,746 police officers in the age group of 50-60 have been vaccinated till date, while 32,495 police officers between the ages of 40 and 50 have also been vaccinated.

According to the report, the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30 to 40 years is going on currently, while 69,716 officers in the age group of 30 to 40 years have also been vaccinated.

The IGP Punjab has stressed that all officers and personnel should ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while on duty.