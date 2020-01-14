125 arrested, 6 factories sealed over kite manufacturing

The police have arrested 125 persons and sealed six factories over kite manufacturing in during past three days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) : The police have arrested 125 persons and sealed six factories over kite manufacturing in during past three days.

Police spokesman said that the police seized 132367 kites, 42735 bundles of chemically coated string and eight kite- manufacturing machines from the spot.

The accused were arrested and further investigation was underway.