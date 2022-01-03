125 bags of fake fertilizer seized, owner of factory booked

District administration Monday sealed a factory for preparing fake fertilizers and also seized 125 bags of fake fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Monday sealed a factory for preparing fake fertilizers and also seized 125 bags of fake fertilizers.

According to Directorate of Public Relation Punjab, Assistant Commissioner Aamir Iftikhar along with a team from agriculture department, raided a factory, located in Mukhdoompur, 20 km away from Multan city.

He recovered 125 bags of fake fertilizers, prepared in the factory. He sealed the factory. Case was registered against the owner of the factory.

In another raid, 500 bags were recovered which were being illegally transported to district Lodhran. Case was also registered against dealer of the shop.