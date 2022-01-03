UrduPoint.com

125 Bags Of Fake Fertilizer Seized, Owner Of Factory Booked

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

125 bags of fake fertilizer seized, owner of factory booked

District administration Monday sealed a factory for preparing fake fertilizers and also seized 125 bags of fake fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :District administration Monday sealed a factory for preparing fake fertilizers and also seized 125 bags of fake fertilizers.

According to Directorate of Public Relation Punjab, Assistant Commissioner Aamir Iftikhar along with a team from agriculture department, raided a factory, located in Mukhdoompur, 20 km away from Multan city.

He recovered 125 bags of fake fertilizers, prepared in the factory. He sealed the factory. Case was registered against the owner of the factory.

In another raid, 500 bags were recovered which were being illegally transported to district Lodhran. Case was also registered against dealer of the shop.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Lodhran From

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt failed in supplying fertilizer, DAP to ..

Sindh Govt failed in supplying fertilizer, DAP to growers: PTI leader

37 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in NAB officials promotions c ..

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan Army wins men, Wapda takes Women National ..

Pakistan Army wins men, Wapda takes Women National Judo Championship title

40 seconds ago
 Qasim Suri inaugurates PIA's flight operation from ..

Qasim Suri inaugurates PIA's flight operation from Quetta to Dubai

41 seconds ago
 Houthis Say Foreign Crew Still on Board Captured E ..

Houthis Say Foreign Crew Still on Board Captured Emirati Vessel

43 seconds ago
 Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton re ..

Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.