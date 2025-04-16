Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) In light of the instructions of the provincial government, the Social Welfare Department and District Administration Peshawar have intensified their joint operations against professional beggars.

In this regard, on the instructions of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, district administration detained 125 professional beggars during a vigorous operation from different localities of the city on Wednesday and shifted them to the rehabilitation centre of the Social Welfare Department.

These rehabilitation centres are providing moral, social and psychological training to these individuals to turn them into honourable and effective citizens of the society.

After completing the training, they will be released on bail after giving written assurance that they will refrain from begging in the future.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram has said that keeping in view the complaints of the people an immediate and effective action has been taken against the professional beggars.

This campaign will not be temporary activity and will continue on a permanent basis so that Peshawar could be cleared completely of beggars.

He said that the district administration appeals to the people to discourage begging and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned authorities.

He said that the aim of this campaign is not only to provide a clean and safe environment to the public, rather also to guide those individuals who have turned begging into a profession towards a better future.

APP/aqk

 125 beggars detained, shifted to rehabilitation centres

