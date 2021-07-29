UrduPoint.com
125 Candidates Submit Nomination Forms For LG Election

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

As many as 125 candidates have submitted their nomination forms to contest the local government elections in the 10 wards of Cantonment Board Hyderabad to be held on September 12

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 125 candidates have submitted their nomination forms to contest the local government elections in the 10 wards of Cantonment board Hyderabad to be held on September 12.

According to details, some 125 candidates submitted the nomination forms out of some 182 forms which were received by the prospective candidates.

Besides the independent ones, the candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pak Sarzameen Party and other political parties have submitted the forms.

The tentative list of the candidates would be displayed on July 30.

The scrutiny of the nominees would last for 4 days from July 31 to August 3.

