UrduPoint.com

125 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

125 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 125 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 125 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 17 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police have also apprehended five courts absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 81 outlaws were arrested for illegally refilling LPG while five drug peddlers and seven illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 91 lire liquor, seven pistols and rounds respectively.

One gambler, one firework dealer, six drivers and two other criminals have also been

Related Topics

LPG Police Drugs Robbery Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Seminar held on BRI Forum for international cooper ..

Seminar held on BRI Forum for international cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Finland Wishes to Preserve Peace on Border With Ru ..

Finland Wishes to Preserve Peace on Border With Russia - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Responsibility of economic woes lies over PTI shou ..

Responsibility of economic woes lies over PTI shoulders, says Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 Heatstroke response camps established in Faisalaba ..

Heatstroke response camps established in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Imran in no position to ask questions, must answer ..

Imran in no position to ask questions, must answer for plundering Pakistan- Marr ..

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship playoff result

Football: English Championship playoff result

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.