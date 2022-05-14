125 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 125 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 125 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 17 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police have also apprehended five courts absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 81 outlaws were arrested for illegally refilling LPG while five drug peddlers and seven illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 91 lire liquor, seven pistols and rounds respectively.

One gambler, one firework dealer, six drivers and two other criminals have also been