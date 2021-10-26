125 farmers selected for laser land level machines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 125 farmers have been selected through a draw held at Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute here Tuesday for the provision of subsidized laser land leveler machines.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said that subsidy of Rs 31.

2 million would be provided on total 125 laser leveler machines at the rate of Rs 250,000 per machine.

He said that 38 farmers had been selected for machines in tehsil Jarranwala, 25 in tehsil Tandlianwala, 19 in tehsil Samundri, 10 in Chak Jhumra and 33 in Sadr Faisalabad.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's agriculture emergency programme was being implementedin letter and spirit in the division.