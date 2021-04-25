UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

125 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

125 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :About 125 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21743 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 713048 people were screened for the virus till April 25 out of which 125 more were reported positive.

As many as 20286 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan April Sunday Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

2 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

2 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

3 hours ago

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.