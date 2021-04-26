125 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :About 125 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21743 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 713048 people were screened for the virus till April 25 out of which 125 more were reported positive.

As many as 20286 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 232 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.