125 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Fortunately, no death stemming from Coronavirus reported on Thursday, however 125 new cases emerged when 7,711 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Thursday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Thursday. He added that till last Wednesday the number death and was 7,599.

Shah said that 7,711 samples were tested which detected 125 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6, 565,774 tests have been conducted against which 472,017 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 451,643 patients have recovered, including 55 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,775 patients were under treatment, of them 12,561 were in home isolation, 20 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 125 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi, including 21 from Korangi, 19 East, 14 South and 3 Central. Hyderabad has 22, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Tharparkar 12, Umerkot 8, Tando Allahyar 7, Dadu 2, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Larkana 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.