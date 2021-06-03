UrduPoint.com
125 NTDC Officers Promoted To Next Grade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:06 PM

The meeting of Promotion Board, presided over by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub was held at WAPDA House Thursday wherein the Board approved promotion of 125 NTDC officers belonging to various cadres to the next grades, it was officially said

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The meeting of Promotion Board, presided over by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub was held at WAPDA House Thursday wherein the Board approved promotion of 125 NTDC officers belonging to various cadres to the next grades, it was officially said.

As many as 21 NTDC officers of Human Resource, Corporate Accounts and Telecom Engineering have been promoted as Manager from BPS-18 to BPS-19, A NTDC spokesperson said in a statement released to the media Thursday evening.

Whereas during another meeting of Promotion Board 104 officers were promoted from BPS-17 to BPS-18. These officers belong to information Technology, Corporate Accounts and Technical (Engineers), he said.

The Managing Director NTDC Engr. Muhammad Ayub, meanwhile, said that in order to resolve the pending cases of promotions, NTDC management has convinced the Board of Directors NTDC to conduct promotion boards on priority.

While ensuring the transparency and to have requisite merit, PhD Professionals from Power and Telecom Sector were invited to be member of said promotion board.

He further said that promotions will create employment opportunities for fresh junior graduates. He added that all filed formations of NTDC have also been directed to expedite promotions of lower staff, according to the spokesperson.

