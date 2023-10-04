125 pc more cotton bales expected this year: ACS

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar said the government hoped to get 125 per cent more bales of cotton this year as compared to last year.

He said, that in view of the food security, the target of wheat production in Punjab has been set at 50 million tons this year. He was talking to farmers after inspecting the cotton crop in Samina Sadat village in DG Khan.

The ACS informed that strict instructions have been issued to stop smuggling of fertilizer through DG Khan and the government officials who facilitate smuggling will be dismissed from their jobs.

Commissioner DG Khan Dr. Nasir Mehmood and other officials were also with him.

Zafar said under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the agricultural sector in Punjab has made record progress and the total production of cotton this year has been estimated at 70 million bales while over 3.

3 mln bales have been obtained so far. He said the best cotton crop will lead to the acquisition of foreign exchange which would support the country's economy.

The ACS stated that the production of rice in Punjab has doubled as compared to last year and this year rice worth 2 billion Dollars will be exported which can be increased to 5 billion dollars in the next two years. He maintained instructions have been issued to monitor the check posts to stop the smuggling of fertilizer through DG Khan and cases will also be registered against the government officials who facilitate the smugglers will be dismissed from their jobs.

