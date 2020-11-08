UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

125 Person Held Over Anti-coronavirus SOPs Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

125 person held over anti-coronavirus SOPs violations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has arrested 125 individuals and sealed 77 shops over non-compliance of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across the city during the last week.

The authorities imposed fine of Rs1,91,500 to shops by conducting 1,1,62 inspections, an ICT spokesman told APP on Sunday.

ICT has sealed four hotels, three wedding halls and nine restaurants during this time span.

The teams of law enforcement agencies including police, rangers and officials of district administration intensified crackdown against those who were not wearing face masks in commercial markets and other public places to keep the deadly virus at bay, the spokesman said.

He said deputy commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat had imposed section 144 CrPC, a week ago, in the city for a period of two months to control second wave of Covid-19.

As per details , Assistant Commissioner AC City, the administration apprehended 18 persons and sealed 19 shops. AC-Rural arrested 17 people sealed 14 shops.

AC secretariat and Koral held 39 people and sealed 26 shops including four restaurants.

Similarly, AC Potohar arrested four person, sealed 13 shops and five restaurants. AC Shalimar held 27 individuals and sealed three shops. AC Saddar-Zone booked 20 people for not wearing mask and sealed six shops.

The ICT teams also checked 97 mosques, 88 wedding halls to ensure the compliance of anti-COVID-19 SOPs during the week.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Fine Marriage Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

35 minutes ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

2 hours ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.