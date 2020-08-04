UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

125 POs Among 660 Arrested, 134 Kg Narcotics Seized In July

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

125 POs among 660 arrested, 134 kg narcotics seized in July

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :District police arrested total 660 accused including 125 proclaimed offenders, 174 drug dealers and 300 illegal weapon handlers and recovered 134 kg narcotics,313 weapons and 4577 litres of liquor in the month of July.

Police said on Tuesday that on the direction of DPO Faisal Gulzar,the police teams of the various police stations conducted raids at the areas of their jurisdiction and during the ongoing drive against drug pushers, police registered 150 cases,arrested 174 accused and recovered 94 kg hashish, 31 kg heroin, opium 9 kg and 4577 bottles of liquor from them.

Similarly, during operation against criminals, exhibition of illegal weapons,the teams arrested 300 accused and recovered an oral 313 weapons including 187 pistols 30 bore, 28 Kalashnikov, 44 Rifles (222,444,223 bore, 7 mm, 8 mm), 51 Guns 12 bore, two revolvers 32 bore,sten gun and 1525 cartridges from their possession.

While the police teams also arrested 125 proclaimed offenders. They were wanted to different police stations in murder, attempt of murder, abduction for ransom, robberies, theft and other cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

