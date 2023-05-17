MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 125 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day.

According to a MEPCO official on Wednesday, MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 1,69,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.1 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against four power thieves over involvement in the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.