125 shopkeepers, buyers arrested in 3 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :As many as 125 shopkeepers and buyers were arrested on charge of violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs during last 3 days in Tehsil Sammundri.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan conducted surprise checking of implementation on coronavirus SOPs in various parts of the Tehsil and found 125 persons including shopkeepers and shoppers involved in violating anti-coronavirus SOPs by ignoring use of face masks and social distance during last 3 days.

Therefore, the AC Sammundri arrested these violators and handed over them to the area police.

Cases were also registered against them and further investigation was underway, spokesman added.