125 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 12 arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 607,000 fine on 125 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and got arrested 12 others for violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last two days.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens involved in overcharging and profiteering.

They imposed fine on them and issued warning to others to shun profiteering or face stern action.

The magistrates also got arrested a dozen shopkeepers and sealed their shops over violation of the Price Control Act, he added.