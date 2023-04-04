Close
125 Vendors Fined For Profiteering, 2 Shops Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:08 PM

125 vendors fined for profiteering, 2 shops sealed

The Karachi administration, on Tuesday, during the ongoing campaign to check with profiteers took action against 125 vendors and imposed fines of more than Rs 600,000 while 2 shops were also sealed in District South

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Karachi administration, on Tuesday, during the ongoing campaign to check with profiteers took action against 125 vendors and imposed fines of more than Rs 600,000 while 2 shops were also sealed in District South.

Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, also directed all deputy commissioners to continue the action against the illegal profiteers, said a statement issued here.

The administration on the 13th of Ramazan imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on 7 flour sellers, a fine of Rs159,000 on 12 bakeries, a fine of Rs 32,000 on 12 poultry shops, Rs 69,000 on 18 grocery stores, Rs 27,000 on 8 meat sellers, Rs 13,000 on 16 vegetable sellers, Rs 83,000 on 27 fruit sellers and Rs 171,000 on milk sellers.

The Commissioner said the Karachi administration has also made arrangements to set up Bachat Bazar under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the availability of items of daily use to citizens at official rates.

He instructed all the magistrates to conduct field visits and take action against the shopkeepers found guilty of profiteering to ensure relief to the citizens.

Listen to and address the complaints of the citizens, the commissioner asked adding that on complaints of excessive pricing, the magistrates should sell the confiscated goods at the official rate in presence of the shopkeeper.

Iqbal Memon also appealed to the citizens to register their complaints against the profiteering at Commissioner Karachi's control room number 02199203443 or 02199205645.

