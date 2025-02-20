12500 complaint cases among 13900 addressed by decisions: Dr Asif

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah on Thursday said that around 12500 complaint cases among 13900 were addressed through given decisions for providing justice to people in country which were registered in 2024

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah on Thursday said that around 12500 complaint cases among 13900 were addressed through given decisions for providing justice to people in country which were registered in 2024.

He expressed these views while addressing press conference in Quetta.

Dr Asif Mehmood said that measures are being taken to create convenience for tax payers saying that while in 2020 and 2021, the number of complaints registered in the offices of the Federal Tax Ombudsman was only between two thousand and three thousand.

He said that in the FTO, people who pay taxes without compensation are provided immediate justice in the shortest possible time adding that the federal government had established the institution of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in 2000 with aim to provide facilities to taxpayers.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah said that the welfare and governance of countries depends on timely payment of taxes, the Federal Tax Ombudsman has been established to provide justice to taxpayers and resolve their problems within a few days.

He said that appeals would be filed in the offices of the Federal Tax Ombudsman against the abuses, administrative and administrative incompetence of Income Tax Officers and Customs Collectors and against not taking timely decisions.

“In our offices, taxpayers are not only respected but also their complaints are resolved in the shortest possible time and decisions are made”, he mentioned.

He said that the decisions of the FTO cannot be challenged in any court but its decisions can only be appealed to the President, during the last three years, the President has upheld and ratified 98 percent of our decisions.

Dr Asif Mehmood said that the celebrations of the completion of 25 years of the Federal Tax Ombudsman have been started from Quetta.

The doors of the Federal Tax Ombudsman's offices across the country are open to complainants at all times to resolve the problems of the FBR and solve tax problems, he explained.

He said that we not only decide cases on complaints but also implement them and in this regard, a formal system has been developed in which the implementation of the decisions taken is reviewed.

On this occasion, Adviser FTO Balochistan Tauseef Ahmed Qureshi said that the number of complaints and cases related to tax matters has increased in Balochistan.

He said that the FTO institution has been established to eliminate difficulties in paying taxes. Earlier, only 170 complaints were registered with us in Balochistan, but now the number of complaints is more than 700. Our doors are always open to redress the complaints of tax payers in Balochistan, he said.