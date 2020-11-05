UrduPoint.com
125,000 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 125,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Thursday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 871 points and found 99 violations, while cases were also registered against 25 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

