1253 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 1253 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 109 deaths were reported in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 1253 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 109 deaths were reported in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab around 8263 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2633 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1253 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 1220 people were awaited while 4614 were declared negative ,out of total 8263 suspected visitors. "Presently 371 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 171 belonged to Rawal Town,79 Potahar town,52 Rawalpindi cantt,19 Gujar khan,30 Taxila,8 Kahuta,Kalar Syeda 1 and 11 from Kotli Sattian ,"he said.

The DPR said that 900 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 109 were died in the district.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was carried out at 134 different places of the district today especially where suspected cases were reported.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.