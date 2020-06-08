UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1253 COVID-19 Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

1253 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

More than 1253 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 109 deaths were reported in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 1253 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 109 deaths were reported in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab around 8263 C virus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2633 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1253 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 1220 people were awaited while 4614 were declared negative ,out of total 8263 suspected visitors. "Presently 371 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 171 belonged to Rawal Town,79 Potahar town,52 Rawalpindi cantt,19 Gujar khan,30 Taxila,8 Kahuta,Kalar Syeda 1 and 11 from Kotli Sattian ,"he said.

The DPR said that 900 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 109 were died in the district.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfection was carried out at 134 different places of the district today especially where suspected cases were reported.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

Related Topics

Punjab Died Rawalpindi Kotli Kahuta Taxila From Government

Recent Stories

161 stakeholders benefit from PCB’s welfare sche ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

39 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $36.83 a barrel F ..

41 minutes ago

Tunisia reports no new COVID-19 cases for 5th cons ..

41 minutes ago

'Delay first spray for as long as you can', expert ..

1 minute ago

Senate offers Fateha for departed soul of former p ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.