UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1253 Quarantined Pilgrims Being Sent Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:09 PM

1253 quarantined pilgrims being sent homes

Over 1253 Iranian pilgrims being quarantined here at labor complex were set to be departed for their homes, official from district government informed Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Over 1253 Iranian pilgrims being quarantined here at labor complex were set to be departed for their homes, official from district government informed Thursday.

Following this, a meeting was organized at camp office set up at the largest quarantine center with DC Amir Khatak in the chair here, to review all out arrangement. ADCs, ACs and sub-registrars came up to attend the meeting to.

MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar and CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas briefed over measurements being adopted to see off quarantined people amicably on the occasion.

Amir Khatak said the pilgrimages who would be tested negative would be sent homes today's evening. He said transport arrangement had been made to drop pilgrimages at doorstep of their homes. He said DCs of other districts of Multan division also have assured of receiving pilgrims going to be relieved.

Related Topics

Multan Company Nasir All From Government

Recent Stories

Oman reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

Rs12.9 million to be distributed among 1435 needy ..

2 minutes ago

Hala &#039;Dubai Taxi&#039; supports community wit ..

11 minutes ago

DC for uninterrupted supply of necessities of life ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus cases in Malaysia expect to peak mid-A ..

1 minute ago

Will control coronavirus outbreak using available ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.