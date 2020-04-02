1253 quarantined pilgrims being sent homes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Over 1253 Iranian pilgrims being quarantined here at labor complex were set to be departed for their homes, official from district government informed Thursday.

Following this, a meeting was organized at camp office set up at the largest quarantine center with DC Amir Khatak in the chair here, to review all out arrangement. ADCs, ACs and sub-registrars came up to attend the meeting to.

MD Waste Management Company Nasir Shehzad Dogar and CEO Health Dr Munawar Abbas briefed over measurements being adopted to see off quarantined people amicably on the occasion.

Amir Khatak said the pilgrimages who would be tested negative would be sent homes today's evening. He said transport arrangement had been made to drop pilgrimages at doorstep of their homes. He said DCs of other districts of Multan division also have assured of receiving pilgrims going to be relieved.