125,341 Defective Meters Replaced During 2019-20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:56 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 125,341 burnt and defected meters across the region during July to November 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) replaced 125,341 burnt and defected meters across the region during July to November 2019.

In line with special directions of Chief Executive Officer Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood, defected and burnt meters were being replaced on priority basis in all operational circles of the region in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

MEPCO office sources said that during this session, the company had replaced 121251 single phase meters, 3812 three phase meters and 278 MDI meters.

Sources added that 14690 defective meters had been replaced in Multan circle, 16931 in DG Khan circle, 17777 in Vehari circle, 12789 in Bahawalpur circle, 15287 in Sahiwal circle, 17547 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 11184 in Muzaffagarh circle, 12652 in Bahawalnagar circle and 6484 defective meters in Khanewal circle.

