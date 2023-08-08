1254 screened for Hepatitis during 2nd phase of LHEAP drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :As many as 1254 persons had been screened for Hepatitis B and C during the second phase of the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) drive in the city.

Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP that from August 1 to date around 1254 people had been screened for HBV and HCV in Union Council(UC)-10 Khayban Sir-Syed of the city out of which 15 were tested positive for HCV and five HBV.

He informed that 392 people had been immunized against Hepatitis B while two pregnant women were also diagnosed with HCV positive.

Dr Ansar said that 2nd phase of LHEAP campaign was underway in four Union Councils of the city including UC-10,11,14 and 15, adding 20 health teams, five in each UCs were participating in the drive to vaccinate the maximum number against the deadly disease.

He urged the residents to come forward and screened themselves for Hepatitis virus free of cost.

The LHEAP drive was being carried out in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health,he added.