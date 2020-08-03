12,541 tonnes of animals offal removed in three days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company removed 12541 tonnes of animal offal during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to official sources, the staffers performed duties with dedication and removed animal wastes from across the city.

The company received 1667 complaints in control room. About 99 percent complaints were resolved immediately.