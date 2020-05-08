UrduPoint.com
125,500 Bags Of Wheat Recovered In Jalalpur Bhattian

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:15 PM

The district administration, along with officials of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), and police, conducted raids in Jalalpur Bhattian and seized 125,500 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by six business magnates illegally

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The district administration, along with officials of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), and police, conducted raids in Jalalpur Bhattian and seized 125,500 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by six business magnates illegally.

Acting on the information, provided by the Special Branch Police, Assistant Commissioner Pindi Bhattian Muhammad Aslam Marth, along with police, conducted a raid and recovered 125,500 bags of wheat allegedly stocked in godowns of Pearl Rice Mills, Usman Rice Mills, Dawood Rice Mills, Ghazi Rice Mills, Haq Nawaz Rice Mills and Chand Rice Mills.

The AC also seized two trucks loaded with wheat from the area.

The AC said that the seized stock would be handed over to PASSCO. Legal action against the owners of the said mills were being taken accordingly.

The AC also imposed Rs 310,000 fine collectively on vegetable and fruit vendors and grocers for overcharge consumers. As many as 13 shopkeepers were also arrested under the Essential Commodities price Control Act during the past one week.

The administration in the district has seized 360,000 bags of wheat allegedly hoarded by growers and mills owners in the district during the past one week in the Hafizabad district.

