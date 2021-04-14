UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12,577 Drivers Fined For Ignoring Seat Belt Fastening

Faizan Hashmi 27 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

12,577 drivers fined for ignoring seat belt fastening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around 12,577 drivers for not fastening seat belt during the ongoing year.

Around 5, 982 motorists were issued fine tickets for using mobile phone while driving, an official in ITP told APP.

A special campaign was underway to check traffic violations, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman, he said.

He said the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was himself visiting the personnel, performing duties at main roads of the city to evaluate their performance.

The official said SSP had directed all the deputed staff to ensure implementation on traffic laws irrespective of status and rank.

The cops were asked to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the motorists to abide by traffic laws to avoid any untoward situation.

The force issued tickets not as a punitive measure but to ensure safe road environment in the capital and to secure the lives of citizens, he remarked.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Fine Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

TBHF launches global campaign to help vulnerable c ..

3 minutes ago

Realme 8 Series Launch Event Photo Leaked

28 minutes ago

US acknowledges Pakistan’s continuous efforts fo ..

37 minutes ago

Federal Govt decides to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Paki ..

46 minutes ago

UAE-Russian Business Council discusses ways of boo ..

48 minutes ago

Farmers advised to adopt modern technology during ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.