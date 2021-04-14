12,577 drivers fined for ignoring seat belt fastening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined around 12,577 drivers for not fastening seat belt during the ongoing year.

Around 5, 982 motorists were issued fine tickets for using mobile phone while driving, an official in ITP told APP.

A special campaign was underway to check traffic violations, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman, he said.

He said the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was himself visiting the personnel, performing duties at main roads of the city to evaluate their performance.

The official said SSP had directed all the deputed staff to ensure implementation on traffic laws irrespective of status and rank.

The cops were asked to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) has appealed the motorists to abide by traffic laws to avoid any untoward situation.

The force issued tickets not as a punitive measure but to ensure safe road environment in the capital and to secure the lives of citizens, he remarked.

