125.926 Mln Allocated For Heritage Division In PSDP 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

125.926 mln allocated for Heritage Division in PSDP 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The National History and Literary Heritage Division has allocated Rs125.926 million for the up-gradation and development of various cultural institutes working for adequate projection of art and culture in the country, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, the Federal government has allocated Rs55.904 million for the three on-going schemes and Rs70.022 million for the new schemes of the division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs20.874 million is specified for the mapping of historical and religious sites in Pakistan, Rs25.

030 million for the preservation, restoration and presentation of Rawat Fort Islamabad, and Rs10.000 million for the upgradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at PNCA Auditorium.

Among new schemes, Rs19.087 allocated for building upgradation of national library of Pakistan, Rs40.935 for establishment of National language processing laboratory (NLPD).

PC-II for master plan for upgradation of national museum of Pakistan Karachi would received RS 10.000 million in the financial year 2021-22.

