126 Dengue Virus New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :About 126 cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while no death was caused due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 16,769 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year, while 38 people died of virus, and 869 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 64 cases of dengue in Lahore with highest number in the province, while 24 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 13 in Gujranwala, eight in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, one each in Sialkot, Khanewal, Kasur, Attock, Okara, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan and Mianwali, two each in Chakwal, Sargodha, and Multan during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), destroyed dengue larvae at 1,448 places in the province during continuing surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 280,902 indoor and 68,971 outdoor places to detect larvae during the last 24 hours at different places.

