126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

Divisional administration, in an ongoing crackdown, got 126 fertilizers hoarders and profiteers arrested and sold thousands of Urea bags at control price after these were taken into possession in four districts of Multan division during the last fortnight

During last fifteen days, the crackdown launched against fertilizers hoarders and profiteers on the orders of commissioner Multan division Dr. Irshad Ahmad, the administration conducted 4064 raids, got 71 FIRs registered against the violators and arrested 126 profiteers and hoarders of fertilizers, says an official release issued here Friday.

Director agriculture Shahzad Sabir informed commissioner in a divisional agriculture meeting here that total 115 shops were sealed on charges of hoarding and fine worth Rs 7.

14 million was imposed on violators.

Officials recovered 58,856 DAP and 66119 Urea bags in possession and all the Urea bags were sold at control price to facilitate farming community.

Total 29 raids were conducted against fertilizers aduletrators and as many FIRs were got registered and over 200,000 liters of fertilizers valuing around Rs 30 million was taken in possession. Total 1041 fertilizers samples were got analyzed and 42 FIRs were got registered against the violators.

Commissioner said on the occasion that there was no dearth of Urea fertilizers in the division and expressed resolved to show no leniency to adulterators.

Deputy commissioner Multan Amir Kareem said that district administration, agriculture department and police were carrying out the operation against violators jointly.

