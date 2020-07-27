126 inquiries finalized, 459 in pending; Sindh Anti-Corruption dept briefed to minister

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was briefed on Monday that a total of 585 open inquiries out of which 126 had been finalized while 459 were in pending at the moment

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo was briefed on Monday that a total of 585 open inquiries out of which 126 had been finalized while 459 were in pending at the moment.

Director Anti-Corruption Sohail Ahmad Qureshi said this while briefing the Sindh Anti-Corruption Department meeting, said a press release.

He said total 851 complaints were received by Sindh Anti-Corruption Department till June 30, 2020.

Around 112 complaints were received from Karachi South, 19 from West, 36 from East, 433 from Hyderabad, 116 from Jamshoro, 31 from Mirpur Khas, 21 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 21 from Sukkur and 35 from Larkana, he added.

He said a total of 87 first information reports had been registered till June 30, while 17 people had been arrested on corruption charges. A total of 1,493 challans had been filed against those involved in corruption and the number of fugitives was 1,025 for whom raids were being carried out. Over 19 surprise visits were paid and nine raids were carried out, he added Speaking on the occasion, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo directed to intensify their operations against corrupt elements to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society.

He said due to corruption development projects were not completed on time and the fruits of those projects could not reach to the common men.

He further said the pending cases of corruption should be brought to their logical conclusion immediately and the elements involved in corruption should be identified and punish them so that no one dared to commit corruption.

He said a strict system of accountability should be introduced within the department for the better performance.

He said special training of officers should also be arranged for the prevention of white collar crime.

Dharejo said with the passage of time, corrupt elements were adopting new methods of corruption so we had to train our officers in line with modern requirements against them, otherwise we would not be able to get the desired results.

He said we had to eradicate corruption otherwise, the dream of development of the province could not be fulfilled.