12.6-kg cannabis, 3.3-kg opium seized, accused arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Kotwali police arrested a drug-trafficker along with 12.6-kilogram (kg) cannabis (charas) and 3.3-kg opium, here on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that SHO Kotwali police station Sub Inspector (SI) Babar Afridi signaled a motorcyclist to stop near a police picket, but he took u-turn and tried to escape from the scene.

The police apprehended the suspect, who was later on identified as Muhammad Aziz Khan, a resident of islam Nagar Faisalabad. During search, the police recovered drugs packed in a blue plastic bag.

The police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case vide FIR No. 308/24 while further investigation was under progress, he added.