1.26 Kg ice-drug recovered from Bahrain-bound passenger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday recovered 1.26 kg ice-drug from Bahrain-bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), ASF's spokesman said.

He said the luggage of a passenger identified as Sadam Hussain was scanned at the security checkpoint and recovered a total of 1.26 kg ice-drug (amphetamine).

The contraband was concealed in inner lining of a bag that was carried by the passenger who was trying to board Bahrain- bound flight of Pakistan International Airline.

According to ANF, hashish weighing 1.17 kilogram was recovered from another passenger that was trying to board Abu Dhabi bound flight of Pakistan International Airline.

Case has been registered against the smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.