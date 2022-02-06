UrduPoint.com

1.26 Kg Ice-drug Recovered From Bahrain-bound Passenger

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

1.26 Kg ice-drug recovered from Bahrain-bound passenger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday recovered 1.26 kg ice-drug from Bahrain-bound passenger here at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA), ASF's spokesman said.

He said the luggage of a passenger identified as Sadam Hussain was scanned at the security checkpoint and recovered a total of 1.26 kg ice-drug (amphetamine).

The contraband was concealed in inner lining of a bag that was carried by the passenger who was trying to board Bahrain- bound flight of Pakistan International Airline.

According to ANF, hashish weighing 1.17 kilogram was recovered from another passenger that was trying to board Abu Dhabi bound flight of Pakistan International Airline.

Case has been registered against the smugglers under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abu Dhabi Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

16 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

16 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>