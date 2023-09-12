Open Menu

126 More Power Pilferers Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 02:50 PM

126 more power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 126 more power pilferers on the fifth day of anti-power-theft campaign and imposed a fine of Rs 18.106 million of 29,2284 detection units besides removing electricity meters.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Tuesday that the drive was under way the region.

The teams conducted checking of electricity lines and consumers connections besides nabbing 364 pilferers, including 126 during the last 24 hours.

The teams also removed meters in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 36.5 millionof 964,845 detection units.

