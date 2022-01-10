UrduPoint.com

126 More Pressure Horns Removed From Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

District administration Peshawar Monday launched a crackdown against pressure horns and removed pressure horns from126 more vehicles and took them into possession

It was said in a press release issued here by the District administration, while on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), special teams of Transport Department, Police and Traffic Police are inspecting vehicles in various localities.

The operation against pressure horns was carried out on Motorway, Canal Road, Ring Road, G.T. Road, Charsadda Road and Hayatabad. After removal of pressure horns, the owners were also fined on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has said that crackdown on pressure horns and loud speakers will continue and directed all administrative officers to continue the operation on a daily basis.

