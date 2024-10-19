126 New Dengue Cases Confirmed In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Saturday that 122 new dengue cases were recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.
According to the latest data, Rawalpindi reported 109 cases, Lahore and Rahimyar Khan each recorded three and Khanewal reported three cases, while Attock, Mianwali, Jehlum, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan each reported one case.
Over the past week, 847 new cases of dengue virus infection were identified, bringing the total number of cases in Punjab for the year 2024 to 4,120. The Health Department assured the public that all necessary arrangements to counter the outbreak were in place, with a sufficient stock of medicine available in all public hospitals across the province.
In response to the rising number of cases, the department issued a strong advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the dengue virus. Citizens were also encouraged to fully cooperate with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.
For those seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints related to dengue, the Health Department has provided a free helpline at 1033. Officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to contain the spread of the virus across Punjab.
