126 Pakistani students selected for EMJMD scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 126 Pakistani students including 64 men and 62 women have been selected for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree (EMJMD) scholarship to study in Europe.

The number of students who selected for this programme has gone up almost three fold in the last three years, from 46 in 2017, to 126 for the academic year 2020-21, a press release on Tuesday said.

With 126 scholarships out of a global total of 2,542, Pakistan now ranks third in world, having moved up one slot from its fourth position in 2019. A major reason is the awareness campaign launched jointly by the HEC and the European Union (EU) mission in Pakistan. The total number of applications 2,919 from Pakistan are the highest in the world.

The selected students will pursue their studies in 18 leading European countries. The Erasmus Mundus programme aims to promote academic and cultural understanding between the European countries and partner countries. It supports the development of human resources, facilitates international mobility and cooperation, and helps build capacity of higher education institutions across the world.

The EMJMD programme encompasses a range of subjects of interest to Pakistan, including the circular economy, microwave electronics and optics, international humanitarian action, vaccinology, children's literature, media and culture, and groundwater and global change, to name a few.

Notwithstanding the prevalent uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic, Higher Education Commission (HEC) is actively engaged in discussions with the EU delegation to facilitate the start of academic activities by the scholarship awardees, including their travel arrangements.

Collaboration is also continuing on other programmes in higher education and research, in order to bring the quality and standards of education at par with the global standards.

The Erasmus scholarships are an addition to the scholarships provided directly by the HEC to Pakistani students for study in the leading universities of the world.

The HEC has cooperative agreements with universities and countries not only on scholarships but also on joint research programmes, faculty exchange programmes, transnational education programmes, excellence frameworks, and leadership development programmes.