126 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:00 PM
The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 126 power pilferers during operations throughout the South Punjab
A spokesman for the Mepco on Thursday said teams raided in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 220,000 units.
A sum of over Rs 3.9 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them oncharges of tampering metres etc.