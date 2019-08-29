UrduPoint.com
126 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

126 power pilferers caught in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 126 power pilferers during operations throughout the South Punjab.

A spokesman for the Mepco on Thursday said teams raided in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 220,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 3.9 million was imposed on pilferers while FIRs were got registered against 11 of them oncharges of tampering metres etc.

