126 power pilferers caught in South Punjab in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 126 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 159,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while cases were also registered against eight of them involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.