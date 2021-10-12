126 students innoculated anti-corona vaccination in 5 educational institution of Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :On the instructions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), vaccination of students against coronavirus is underway in various educational institutions of the provincial capital.

According to spokesperson of WAPDA Hospital, Quetta, Tajmal Al-Hussein,at least 126 students had been vaccinated against coronavirus in five educational institutions in the city.

He said 59 female students of BUITEMS University, 52 of Government Girls High school PAF, six of Government Girls High School Nohasaar, four of Government Girls High School Ketchi Baig and five of Government Boys High School Barozai Aghberg had been vaccinated.