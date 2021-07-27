126 WASA disposal stations made fully operational

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has made its all 126 disposal stations operational including 14 major points to ensure the speedy disposal of storm water during the current monsoon season in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore has made its all 126 disposal stations operational including 14 major points to ensure the speedy disposal of storm water during the current monsoon season in the city.

Following the instructions by Punjab Chief Minister, WASA authorities have ensured uninterrupted electricity supply to all these pumping stations besides making standby arrangement through power generators to avoid any untoward situation during rains. WASA staff has been deputed to make the disposal pumps operational soon after the rain until all the storm water is cleared.

Major pumping stations are available at Lakshmi Chowk, Garhi Shahu, Mehmood Booti, Shadbagh, Samanabad, Township, Punjab University, Green Town, near UMT Johar Town, Ghazi Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad Waste Water Transfer Station, Hameed Latif Hospital and National Hospital.

WASA Deputy Managing Director Operations Ghufran Ahmed told APP on Tuesday that all Sub Divisional Officers were asked to make frequent visits to the pumping stations to inspect the operation. Besides, the operational staff has been put on high alert to ensure timely disposal of storm water from every choking point of the provincial capital.

Following the instructions by WASA MD Zahid Aziz, DMD Operations along with other officers visited different areas including Lakshmi Chowk , Lawrence Road, Sheranwala Gate and Garhi Shahu to inspect the water disposal stations and emergency camps set up there. He directed the operational teams to ensure deployment of sufficient staff and machinery during rains to avoid any untoward incident.

It may be mention here that WASA already made 16 Emergency Response Centers (ERCs) fully operational at various choking points of the provincial capital to avoid any emergency situation during the monsoon season.

These 16 centers will cover 29 already identified choking points of the city where storm water needed speedy disposal on emergency basis to avoid urban flooding during rains. Every kind of required equipment along with De-Watering pumps and other machinery is provided at the ERCs. He said the required staff will work round the clock in three shifts to ensure timely disposal of rainwater from the choking points. He said that special monitoring will be carried out around the under- passes to avoid any untoward situation.

WASA established 16 ERCs in major choking points including Lakshmi Chowk, Kashmir Road, GPO Chowk, Sheranwala Gate, Shalimar Flyover Baghbanpura, Cooper Road, Qartaba Chowk, Lytton Road, Rasool Park, Dubai Chowk Iqbal Town, Nabha Road, SOS Village, Firdous Market, Ek Moria Pull, ChowkNakhuda, Bhatti Gate, Tikka Chowk Johar Town, Alhamd Colony, Railway Station, Dumoria Pull, Jinnah Hospital U-Turn, Empress Road, Shah Jamal, Bagheechi Saethan GT Road, B BlockTajpura, Qainchi Chowk Ferozepur Road, Poonch Road, Usman Block Garden Town and Sultan Ahmed Road.

The DMD Operation told that following the directions by WASA MD, leaves of all staff have been cancelled from July 01 to September 15 to ensure availability of sufficient workforce during the rains.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched special drive to collect the solid waste from every area of city. A spokesman of the department told APP that special squads were set up to ensure timely disposal of waste. LWMC also carried out cleanliness operations alongside the drains of city besides desilting to avoid blockage of storm water during rains.