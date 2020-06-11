1,260 shops, 48 industries sealed over SOPs violation

The district administration has sealed 1,260 shops, 48 industries and impounded 2,679 vehicles over violation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the last one week in the district

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Almi in a briefing held here Thursday, said that the district administration teams also imposed over Rs 3.5 million fine, issued challans to 8,755 vehicles, and served warning notices on 2,651 others over the SOPs violation.

He said that legal action was being taken against shopkeepers and industries over ignoring SOPs including social distancing, and use of face-masks and sanitisers, etc.