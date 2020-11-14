UrduPoint.com
Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

As many as 1,26,997 fresh voters will poll their right of vote in general election of Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 1,26,997 fresh voters will poll their right of vote in general election of Gilgit-Baltistan.

A district wise voter list has been issued from Election Commission of GB, which showed that in election 2015 total numbers of voters were 618,364. In 2020 total registered voters are 745,361, which shows that 126997 fresh voters will poll their votes infavor of their candidates in upcoming general election of GB.

Overall District Diamer GB has more voters with a figure of 119452 than other districts of GB. While, district Nagir of GB has less voters among other districts of GB with a total figure of 37172 voters.

In 2015 total number of voters in three Constituencies of district Gilgit were 99035 and now in 2020 total voters are118459.

In 2015 two constituencies of district Astore had 52151 voters while now in 2020 number of total registered voters are 62401.

In 2015 three constituencies of district Nagir(including Hunza,which was created as new district after 2015 election) had 67227 registered votes and in 2020 district Nagir has total registered voters are 80775 registered voters, including 43603 votes of district hunza.

