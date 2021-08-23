1264 power pilferers nabbed during current month

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 1264 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the current month, Mepco official said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over two million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 34.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered203 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installingloop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.