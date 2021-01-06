UrduPoint.com
12641 Persons Provided Accommodation In Shelter Home

As many as 12641 persons were provided accommodation during 2020 in shelter home established at General Bus Stand (GBS) Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 12641 persons were provided accommodation during 2020 in shelter home established at General Bus Stand (GBS) Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said here on Wednesday that temporary shelter homes were a hallmark initiative of present government which resolved the miseries of homeless and shelter-less people.

He said that 12641 persons including 10471 males, 2119 females and 51 transgender took accommodation in 2020 at shelter home GBS where they were also provided breakfast, lunch and dinner.

He said that Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool was regularly visiting the shelter home to look after and monitor its affairs so that true fruits of temporary shelter homes could be disseminated to the people.

