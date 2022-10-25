UrduPoint.com

126,541 Flood Victims Return Homes From Relief Camp: Sindh Info Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 08:31 PM

126,541 flood victims return homes from relief camp: Sindh Info Minister

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that 126,541 persons displaced due to flood have returned to their homes from relief camps in the last 72 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that 126,541 persons displaced due to flood have returned to their homes from relief camps in the last 72 hours.

He, in a statement issued here, informed that currently, 68,711 IDP's including 16,575 children and 10,874 women were living in relief camps and were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

Sharjeel Memon said that the relief activities by Sindh government were continued as well and 28180 more ration bags and 11500 blankets had been distributed among flood affected families in the last 24 hours.

While releasing details about the relief operations, he said that ration bags were provided to 3518 families in Dadu, 2244 families in Matiari, 1558 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 2503 in Naushehro Feroze, 1990 in Umerkot, 2211 in Qamber Shahdadkot, 1700 in Kashmore, 4719 in Larkana, 2827 in Khairpur Mirs, 2768 in Sanghar and 2172 in Mirpur Khas districts.

Since the beginning of the relief activities, a total of 1,958,925 ration bags, 662,522 tents, 545,012 plastic tarpaulins, 3,423,192 mosquito nets, 804,811 litres of mineral water, 199,006 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, the minister informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Flood Water Larkana Mirpur Khas Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Kashmore Matiari Women From Government

Recent Stories

Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West Afr ..

Putin Rates Growth of Russia's Trade With West African Countries as 'Positive'

1 minute ago
 Eight pyrolysis plants demolished

Eight pyrolysis plants demolished

1 minute ago
 KMC asks owners of buildings to redecorate exterio ..

KMC asks owners of buildings to redecorate exteriors

1 minute ago
 Mishustin Underlines Need to Boost Production of C ..

Mishustin Underlines Need to Boost Production of Clothing, Protective Equipment ..

2 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Hopes Nord Stream 2 Will Nev ..

Polish Prime Minister Hopes Nord Stream 2 Will Never Be Operational

5 minutes ago
 Belarus Expects to Send Cosmonaut to ISS in 2023 - ..

Belarus Expects to Send Cosmonaut to ISS in 2023 - National Academy of Sciences

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.