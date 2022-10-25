126,541 flood victims return homes from relief camp: Sindh Info Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that 126,541 persons displaced due to flood have returned to their homes from relief camps in the last 72 hours.

He, in a statement issued here, informed that currently, 68,711 IDP's including 16,575 children and 10,874 women were living in relief camps and were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

Sharjeel Memon said that the relief activities by Sindh government were continued as well and 28180 more ration bags and 11500 blankets had been distributed among flood affected families in the last 24 hours.

While releasing details about the relief operations, he said that ration bags were provided to 3518 families in Dadu, 2244 families in Matiari, 1558 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 2503 in Naushehro Feroze, 1990 in Umerkot, 2211 in Qamber Shahdadkot, 1700 in Kashmore, 4719 in Larkana, 2827 in Khairpur Mirs, 2768 in Sanghar and 2172 in Mirpur Khas districts.

Since the beginning of the relief activities, a total of 1,958,925 ration bags, 662,522 tents, 545,012 plastic tarpaulins, 3,423,192 mosquito nets, 804,811 litres of mineral water, 199,006 cauldrons of cooked food and other items have been provided to the flood affected population across the province, the minister informed.